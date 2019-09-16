Fenimore Asset Management Decreased Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $1.94 Million as Share Value Declined; Rockland Trust Co Lowered Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $330,172 as Valuation Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 1,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 71,420 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, down from 73,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $191.82. About 884,950 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 13,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 65,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 79,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 11,148 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% or 36,175 shares. Hilton Management Limited reported 380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 0.03% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). New York-based Trustco Retail Bank Corporation N Y has invested 0.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 99,173 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.56M shares. 4,921 were accumulated by Bailard. Rockland Tru Com has 1.4% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 71,420 shares. Tdam Usa owns 23,637 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag owns 4,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 266,594 shares. Martin Currie invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northwest Invest Counselors Lc holds 10,827 shares. Addenda Cap has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,518 shares to 195,341 shares, valued at $25.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 27.88 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 26,175 shares to 602,666 shares, valued at $69.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO).