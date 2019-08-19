Fenimore Asset Management Cut Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Position by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Increased Dominion Resources (D) Holding by $2.78 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 44,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 392,260 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, down from 436,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 264,587 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 11/05/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, ALONG WITH TWELVE INCUMBENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,059 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. James Inv Inc holds 20,488 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 112,806 are held by Citadel Advisors Lc. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Voya Limited Liability Co owns 41,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dean Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 132,215 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 38,129 shares. Petrus Co Lta stated it has 5,511 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 10,511 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 103,561 shares. Franklin Resource reported 4,870 shares. 25,064 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 125,855 shares to 327,775 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Incorpora (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And stated it has 2,756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Communications invested in 4,702 shares. Creative Planning holds 110,570 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westwood Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Comm National Bank holds 94,234 shares. Covington Advsr Inc reported 1.05% stake. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability owns 350 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 66,713 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 511,091 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.01M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 77,728 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co owns 5,094 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 587,027 shares.