Fenimore Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR); Trust Company Of Toledo Na Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Raised by $326,248

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 60,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 191,917 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, up from 131,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 1.06M shares traded or 48.42% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,748 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 238,266 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management invested in 19,215 shares. Park National Oh holds 2.02% or 344,466 shares. Independent Invsts Inc reported 62,925 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,469 shares. Montag Caldwell Llc holds 5,025 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg reported 115,112 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.43% or 5,939 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Portland Llc has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Vernon Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,577 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 500,872 shares. Everence Capital Management has 1.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp Inv Advisors Inc owns 61,980 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19,853 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $61.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,039 shares, and cut its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).