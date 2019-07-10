Fenimore Asset Management Boosted Waters (WAT) Stake; Edgar Lomax Co Raised Its Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Holding

Edgar Lomax Co increased Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) stake by 191.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co acquired 260,511 shares as Disney Walt Co Com (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 396,723 shares with $44.05 million value, up from 136,212 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com now has $254.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased Waters Corporation (WAT) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fenimore Asset Management Inc acquired 1,554 shares as Waters Corporation (WAT)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 320,836 shares with $80.76 million value, up from 319,282 last quarter. Waters Corporation now has $15.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 572,204 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,876 were reported by Peoples Financial Ser. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd invested in 1.13% or 145,488 shares. First Personal Services has 9,089 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,159 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 623,894 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Dillon Associates Inc has 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Walleye Trading holds 0.14% or 163,716 shares. California-based L & S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 76,131 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.78% or 13.18M shares. Westchester Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 378,902 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 1,876 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 1.31 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15. WOODFORD BRENT sold $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) stake by 82,225 shares to 813,351 valued at $40.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 161,750 shares and now owns 953,061 shares. Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. 913 shares were sold by Kim Francis, worth $206,694. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180. 10,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. $6.28M worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. King Ian sold $5.25 million worth of stock or 23,000 shares. $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, January 28. 20,000 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $4.60M.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.