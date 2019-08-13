Fenimore Asset Management Boosted Its Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Position; Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cenovus Energy Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Raymond James maintained Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. See Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) latest ratings:

16/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $11 Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased Matador Resources Company (MTDR) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fenimore Asset Management Inc acquired 110,580 shares as Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 472,187 shares with $9.13 million value, up from 361,607 last quarter. Matador Resources Company now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 3.01 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 12,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Central National Bank stated it has 0.3% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 1.30M were accumulated by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Blackrock holds 12.55 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 41,430 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 2,290 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 59,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 9,739 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Dupont Cap Corporation has 16,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 327,127 shares to 268,424 valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) stake by 20,646 shares and now owns 50,964 shares. Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 7. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $515,458 activity. $22,365 worth of stock was bought by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. $120,400 worth of stock was bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Hairford Matthew V bought $22,275. POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933 worth of stock. STEWART KENNETH L. also bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. On Friday, June 7 Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5,000 shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $10.36 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 2.35 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL