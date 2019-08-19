Femsa (FMX) Stock Value Declined While Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered by $1.79 Million Its Stake; As Shutterfly (SFLY) Share Price Rose, Stadium Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $817,480

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 418,466 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 18,329 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.52 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,200 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 11,692 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd accumulated 441,897 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 130,598 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl owns 86,627 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Liability holds 1.25% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 952,291 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). First Republic Mngmt Incorporated holds 9,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Company reported 40,978 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 26,945 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 203,872 shares. Nomura has 0.02% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). United Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 5,172 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.88% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 232,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB).