Femsa Adr (FMX) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increased Its Stake by $672,000; As Carnival (CCL) Stock Price Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Raised Position by $1.12 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Femsa Adr (FMX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Femsa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 145,642 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 3.42M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 308,136 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $195.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 165,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,691 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,612 shares to 272,000 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).