FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

We are contrasting FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company 15 0.40 N/A 0.27 45.58 The Travelers Companies Inc. 143 1.26 N/A 10.02 14.63

Demonstrates FedNat Holding Company and The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Travelers Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat Holding Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. FedNat Holding Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that FedNat Holding Company is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

FedNat Holding Company and The Travelers Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

$24 is FedNat Holding Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 90.78%. Competitively The Travelers Companies Inc. has a consensus target price of $144.25, with potential downside of -3.94%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that FedNat Holding Company seems more appealing than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.2% of FedNat Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% are FedNat Holding Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend while The Travelers Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats FedNat Holding Company.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.