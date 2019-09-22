FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

This is a contrast between FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company 15 0.43 N/A 0.27 45.58 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 94 1.83 N/A 6.78 14.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Safety Insurance Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat Holding Company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. FedNat Holding Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FedNat Holding Company and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

FedNat Holding Company’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for FedNat Holding Company and Safety Insurance Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FedNat Holding Company has a 79.51% upside potential and an average price target of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FedNat Holding Company and Safety Insurance Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 84.5%. Insiders held 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company shares. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend while Safety Insurance Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors FedNat Holding Company.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.