FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

Both FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company 14 0.43 N/A 0.27 45.58 ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.28 N/A 1.24 31.47

Demonstrates FedNat Holding Company and ProAssurance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ProAssurance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat Holding Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FedNat Holding Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has FedNat Holding Company and ProAssurance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

FedNat Holding Company’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ProAssurance Corporation’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FedNat Holding Company and ProAssurance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

FedNat Holding Company’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 78.31%. Meanwhile, ProAssurance Corporation’s average target price is $39, while its potential downside is -1.86%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, FedNat Holding Company is looking more favorable than ProAssurance Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.2% of FedNat Holding Company shares and 84% of ProAssurance Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of ProAssurance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company was more bearish than ProAssurance Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ProAssurance Corporation beats FedNat Holding Company.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.