FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Both FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company 16 0.38 N/A 0.27 45.58 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.04 N/A 2.59 8.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FedNat Holding Company and Old Republic International Corporation. Old Republic International Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat Holding Company. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. FedNat Holding Company is currently more expensive than Old Republic International Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

FedNat Holding Company is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Competitively, Old Republic International Corporation’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown FedNat Holding Company and Old Republic International Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 99.83% for FedNat Holding Company with average price target of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FedNat Holding Company and Old Republic International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 79.1%. About 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend while Old Republic International Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Old Republic International Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors FedNat Holding Company.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.