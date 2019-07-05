FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) EPS Estimated At $0.80; El Paso Electric Co (EE)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

El Paso Electric Co (EE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 94 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 67 sold and decreased their equity positions in El Paso Electric Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 37.19 million shares, down from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding El Paso Electric Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.94% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. FNHC’s profit would be $10.35M giving it 4.48 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, FedNat Holding Company’s analysts see -521.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 4,521 shares traded. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has declined 26.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FNHC News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS OFFER NOT IN BESTS INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Federated National: Book Value/Share $16.36 at 1Q End; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT OF REPORTS ISN’T REQUIRED; 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q Rev $93.1M; 02/05/2018 – Federated National Holding Board Sent Letter to HCI on April 30 Declining Merger Offer; 13/03/2018 – Federated National 4Q Rev $101.8M; 13/03/2018 – Federated National 4Q Gross Written Premiums $133.9M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL DECLINES HCI GROUP’S OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ALSO FOUND IN 1ST 3 QTRS OF FY17

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing in the United States. The company has market cap of $185.34 million. The firm underwrites homeowners' multi-peril, commercial general liability, federal flood, personal automobile, and other lines of insurance. It has a 51.36 P/E ratio. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent agents.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 155,343 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (EE) has risen 5.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 7.23% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company for 962,905 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.50 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.01% invested in the company for 353,146 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 27.68 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.