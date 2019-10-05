FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Shorts at Baycom (BCML) Raised By 20.19%

Baycom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) had an increase of 20.19% in short interest. BCML’s SI was 112,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 20.19% from 93,600 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Baycom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)’s short sellers to cover BCML’s short positions. The SI to Baycom Corp’s float is 1.14%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 13,227 shares traded. BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BCML News: 08/05/2018 BayCom Corp Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 14/05/2018 – EJF CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BAYCOM CORP AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts expect FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report $0.19 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 69.35% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. FNHC’s profit would be $2.51M giving it 18.80 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, FedNat Holding Company’s analysts see -56.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 38,390 shares traded. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has declined 46.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FNHC News: 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q EPS 58c; 07/05/2018 – Federated National: Book Value/Share $16.36 at 1Q End; 13/03/2018 – Federated National 4Q Rev $101.8M; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS IN FY15-16 FINANCIALS; 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q Gross Written Premiums $134.4 Million; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 29/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO SAYS AGREED TO TERMS OF ITS EXCESS OF LOSS CATASTROPHE REINSURANCE PROGRAM FOR 2018-2019 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Federated National 4Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Federated National Holding Board Sent Letter to HCI on April 30 Declining Merger Offer; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO QTRLY HOMEOWNERS NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $80.4 MLN, UP 18.6%

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.96 million. The firm underwrites homeowners' multi-peril, commercial general liability, federal flood, personal automobile, and other lines of insurance. It has a 96.55 P/E ratio. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent agents.

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $263.74 million. The firm offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards. It has a 18.38 P/E ratio. It also provides online banking and bill payment, automated clearing house, and wire transfer services; and remote deposit, merchant card processing, positive pay, lockbox, e-statement, courier, ATM, overdraft protection, and exchange and escrow services; and debit cards and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-free exchanges.

