FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FedNat Holding Company has 70.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand FedNat Holding Company has 10.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has FedNat Holding Company and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.70% 0.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing FedNat Holding Company and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company N/A 15 45.58 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

FedNat Holding Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for FedNat Holding Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

$24 is the average target price of FedNat Holding Company, with a potential upside of 96.24%. The peers have a potential upside of -97.83%. Given FedNat Holding Company’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FedNat Holding Company has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FedNat Holding Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company has -37.30% weaker performance while FedNat Holding Company’s peers have 23.02% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

FedNat Holding Company has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FedNat Holding Company’s peers are 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

FedNat Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.