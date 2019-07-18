Fedex (Put) (FDX) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Price Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 2.70M shares traded or 39.10% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (Put) (FDX) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $165.34. About 1.46M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 8,817 are owned by Allstate Corp. Citigroup Incorporated has 84,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 547,347 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.04% or 84,110 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.11% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Amer Century reported 9,417 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce holds 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 3,809 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.25% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.28% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Albert D Mason Inc invested in 35,924 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates holds 0.04% or 3,115 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp reported 250 shares stake.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares to 31,084 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,834 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 3.31 million shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.