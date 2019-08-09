Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined While Selway Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $33.37 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 197,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.61M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $215.38. About 485,403 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $162.37. About 766,665 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Muni Income Ii (PML) by 22,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Services holds 1,303 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 17,648 shares. Sun Life invested in 408 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 36,899 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital owns 70,181 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Co Dc reported 2.39% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Argent Trust Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 18,293 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 59,837 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,980 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 11,717 shares. Architects holds 0.11% or 354 shares. 536 are owned by Trust Department Mb Bank N A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Limited Company holds 2,300 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New York-based Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.22% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt owns 29,950 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,701 shares. Suntrust Banks has 138,736 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd stated it has 51,041 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Asset One reported 238,507 shares stake. New York-based Canandaigua Bancshares has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dean Assocs Ltd Company owns 1,282 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 262,067 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $190.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 75,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).