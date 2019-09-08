Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined While Goelzer Investment Management Has Trimmed Position; Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $678,800 as Stock Value Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 55.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 3,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 8,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $805.47 million for 12.65 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,362 shares to 69,038 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 36,228 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs owns 181,378 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability holds 34,911 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp Inc owns 349,699 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3,966 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.06% stake. Greenhaven Associate Inc holds 2.75M shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt owns 3,864 shares. Of Vermont owns 24,829 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 7,237 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0.07% or 125,535 shares. Redmond Asset Management Lc accumulated 7,892 shares or 0.62% of the stock. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,327 shares. Haverford Company holds 1.56% or 463,021 shares in its portfolio.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,579 shares to 73,611 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 27,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

