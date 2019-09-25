Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined While Addenda Capital Has Lowered by $460,348 Its Position; Community Trust & Investment Co Lifted Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake by $4.72 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 55,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 149,928 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89M, up from 94,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,224 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 15,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $143.25. About 5.59M shares traded or 112.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CEO of Atlanta startup joins Georgia Power board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management reported 1.02M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Co holds 8,727 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 36,240 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,445 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 11,759 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0.16% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6.32M shares. Counselors holds 0.11% or 30,985 shares. 22,692 are held by Girard Prtn Ltd. Glenmede Tru Na reported 880,545 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.34% stake. Amica Mutual invested in 0.1% or 9,607 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 279,000 shares. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh owns 18,022 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 162,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association holds 422,750 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 92,056 shares to 541,493 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,178 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,167 are owned by Gulf International Bancshares (Uk). Hawaii-based Bancorp Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Chevy Chase Holdg Inc reported 0.15% stake. Check Capital Mgmt Ca holds 369,610 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc owns 7,511 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 73,891 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa invested in 2,252 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability reported 37,165 shares. Haverford Services Inc reported 2.93% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.99 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 60,934 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 594,641 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 76,306 shares stake. Wendell David stated it has 11,296 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.12 million shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 84,102 shares to 696,687 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 18,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on FedEx (FDX) – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Walmart’s Going After Another Pillar of Amazon’s Business – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “IPO Fever, Big Auto Blues, and the Future of Self-Driving – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fed And FedEx: Rate Decision Looms As Tariff Repercussions Seen In FDX Q1 – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon 1-Day Shipping Will Raise the Stakes. UPS and FedEx Stand to Win. – Barron’s” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.