Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined While Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed by $1.14 Million Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $2.95 Million as Shares Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $232.25. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 74.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 6,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 2,198 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 8,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 1.11M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.70B for 23.04 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

