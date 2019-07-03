Fedex (FDX) Stake Upped by B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management; Check Capital Management Holding in Verizon (VZ) Lowered by $666,700

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,685 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 14.11 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 1.81 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB).