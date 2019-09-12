Fedex (FDX) Stake Upped by Atlanta Capital Group; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered by $7.77 Million Its Holding

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 165,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 74,815 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 240,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 9,054 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 6,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 1.60M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC) by 146,000 shares to 386,100 shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 10,724 shares to 42,310 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,042 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

