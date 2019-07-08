Fedex (FDX) Stake Maintained by Spf Beheer Bv; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Market Value Declined, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Position

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 103,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 418,310 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.16M, up from 314,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.81. About 1.36M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 6,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,565 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 13,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 2.28M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Group has 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 205,723 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America reported 0.01% stake. Stearns Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 17,375 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 9 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Godsey Gibb Assoc invested in 4,340 shares. 43,408 were accumulated by Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc. Field Main Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.18% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 251,173 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,365 shares to 8,740 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42M for 10.80 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 64,780 shares to 657,676 shares, valued at $80.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And (NYSE:BDX) by 57,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,743 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc owns 223,066 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry reported 3.41% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0.02% or 686 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 33,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 516,100 shares stake. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,389 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Matthew 25 owns 9.21% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 136,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 179,928 shares. 13,444 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Management Ltd. River And Mercantile Asset Llp owns 20,950 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 19,754 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.