Fedex (FDX) Stake Held by Highlander Capital Management Llc; Cambridge Trust Company Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.66 Million as Valuation Rose

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 16,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,236 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.70 million, up from 286,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $116.92. About 2.58 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $172.57. About 361,335 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $100,614 worth of stock was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,351 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,040 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl stated it has 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 20,428 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 291 shares. Moreover, Btc Management has 0.61% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 0% or 2,308 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 2,854 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 78,087 shares in its portfolio. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Lp holds 4.86% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 955,200 shares. 33,350 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Llc. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 4,775 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 2.38M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 30,493 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. California-based Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Scotia accumulated 70,181 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 26,702 shares to 223,872 shares, valued at $35.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 6,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,329 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16.