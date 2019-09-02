Fedex (FDX) Stake Has Upped by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Value Rose, Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $510,000

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 455,086 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.84 million, down from 460,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 625,359 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 135,566 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59 million, up from 132,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One owns 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 118,047 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 26,947 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tdam Usa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3,540 shares. Bluestein R H owns 1,939 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Tru Comm Na reported 0.29% stake. Aperio Ltd Liability has 169,775 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 909 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 9,141 are held by Foothills Asset Management Limited. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.17% or 46,087 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 950 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 6,810 shares. Private Ocean Llc has 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based St James Investment Co Lc has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,700 shares. British Columbia Inv has 21,646 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,000 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,500 shares stake. Fil Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 15,425 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 25,000 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 5,227 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 332,256 are held by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 246,121 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 4,895 were accumulated by Sg Americas Lc.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $53.41M for 59.91 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 38,700 shares to 115,100 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PEG) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,490 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).