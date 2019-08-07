Fedex (FDX) Stake Has Lifted by Cubic Asset Management Llc; Hillcrest Asset Management Has Upped Seacoast Bk Fla (SBCF) Holding by $3.47 Million; Market Value Declined

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Seacoast Bk Corp Fla (SBCF) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 133,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 504,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, up from 370,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bk Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 10,438 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $155.39. About 483,266 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank reported 50,886 shares stake. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.12% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 559,138 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 438,639 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 19,857 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 34,845 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Florida-based First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Service has invested 0.47% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 35,372 are owned by American Intl Inc. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 44,110 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 71,273 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Hillcrest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 504,132 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 844,417 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.67% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 52,016 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.19% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 358,803 shares. Ally holds 30,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 5,764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,206 were accumulated by Cardinal Cap Mngmt. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Burney Co invested in 28,428 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Monetary Management holds 1.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 18,505 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,342 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company accumulated 0% or 88 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 170 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 9,555 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 9,370 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Management Mi accumulated 62 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares to 28,947 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,794 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).