Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined While Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Lowered Position; Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Netease (NTES) Position by $3.84 Million; Share Value Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 15,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 114,116 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.19M, down from 129,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.63M shares traded or 135.93% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204,000, down from 8,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.97 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 42,100 shares to 222,760 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 43,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 27.85 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advisors LP holds 0.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,000 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks owns 42,075 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 21,693 shares stake. West Oak Capital Ltd owns 14 shares. 8,660 were reported by Dillon And Inc. Brick And Kyle Assoc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,652 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt has 45,700 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 105,913 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 35,657 are held by Creative Planning. Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Grandfield And Dodd Limited holds 1.34% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 82,419 shares. Cabot holds 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,300 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0.05% or 10,144 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $487.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 7,676 shares to 15,376 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

