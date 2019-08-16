Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined While Paragon Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Shareholder Third Point Has Lifted Danaher (DHR) Stake

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 1.83 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 2.19 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,946 were accumulated by Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Perkins Coie Trust invested in 29,392 shares. Principal Fin Group has invested 0.24% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Wesbanco Bank Inc has 0.21% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc has invested 2.9% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.12% or 11,179 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset LP reported 7,109 shares. Conning Inc invested in 0.19% or 46,219 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.28% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested in 9,693 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.07% stake. Element Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 15,499 are held by Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc. Hills Bancorp Trust reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares to 760,000 shares, valued at $160.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc has 2.58% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 7,937 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Dallas Secs Inc owns 0.8% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,133 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 778,507 shares. Heritage Management owns 73,611 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,735 shares. Old Dominion Management reported 29,385 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 28,567 shares. King Luther Mngmt accumulated 6,062 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 28,571 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 3,995 are held by Tdam Usa. Perritt Cap Mngmt reported 3,814 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,175 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,997 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

