Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Position; Target (TGT) Holder Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Holding

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 88,082 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, down from 93,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 1.59 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 72.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,844 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, down from 17,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.76. About 2.78 million shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,047 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt owns 0.98% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,711 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 8,425 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cypress Grp Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.18 million shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp owns 2,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt accumulated 1,607 shares. First Personal Services stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Independent Investors Inc invested in 0.51% or 8,000 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Tru stated it has 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cannell Peter B has invested 0.92% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). F&V Cap Limited Liability Com owns 33,880 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 1.18M shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 29,153 shares to 257,299 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 9,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,755 shares to 12,027 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 8,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.76 million for 23.04 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.