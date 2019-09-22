Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Holder Dsam Partners Llp Boosted Its Stake

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 15,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 79,266 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76 million, up from 63,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 26,663 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 28,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61 million shares traded or 117.13% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fed And FedEx: Rate Decision Looms As Tariff Repercussions Seen In FDX Q1 – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx (FDX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Says to Ditch This Shipping Dud Before Things Get Worse – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

