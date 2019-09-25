Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Raised Position by $753,088; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Condor Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $28.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.33. About 2.93 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video)

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,825 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $147.19. About 3.17 million shares traded or 20.25% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 42,771 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 13,642 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. 3,010 are owned by Connable Office. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beacon Group Incorporated owns 1,061 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. South Texas Money, Texas-based fund reported 24,766 shares. 16,504 were reported by Dock Street Asset Management. Davy Asset Management Limited reported 1.14% stake. Washington Trust Retail Bank accumulated 0.46% or 1,502 shares. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 4.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nicholas Prns LP holds 1,798 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt LP reported 55,000 shares. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,500 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,220 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Legacy Private owns 3,551 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares to 20,763 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,176 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

