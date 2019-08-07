Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Upped Holding; As Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised by $2.67 Million Its Position

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 44.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 38,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 125,379 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, up from 86,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $157.96. About 1.23M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 555,376 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Horizon Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 400,675 shares. 859,993 were reported by Congress Asset Management Ma. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mai holds 0.01% or 3,165 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 270,500 shares. Bailard holds 60,685 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 163,300 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 17,200 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pcj Counsel accumulated 70,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd invested in 0.05% or 42,726 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 71,249 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc reported 11,859 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 115,200 shares to 141,151 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.43M shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $45.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,101 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).