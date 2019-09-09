Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut Its Position; Pier Capital Stake in Healthequity (HQY) Boosted by $591,592 as Market Valuation Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 45,201 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 46,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $167.42. About 2.04M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,769 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 62,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 1.29M shares traded or 10.28% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Management invested in 2,634 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brandes Prns LP reported 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hrt Finance Limited Company has 5,217 shares. Covington Management owns 17,501 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.04% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 504 shares. Farmers Tru owns 19,920 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsrs Lc holds 0.26% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amalgamated State Bank owns 36,899 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank reported 1.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Franklin Street Nc accumulated 1,630 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,642 shares. Diversified Com invested 0.56% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $817.97M for 13.08 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 107,413 shares to 542,943 shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 119,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 84,999 shares to 49,194 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 23,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,361 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.