Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $829,020 as Valuation Declined; Cypress Capital Management Wy Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3778.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 37,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 38,785 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 2.16M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,330 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 29,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $145.52. About 662,316 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Mirador Prns Lp holds 12,082 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Donaldson Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 911,502 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Advisory holds 5.12 million shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc invested in 0.11% or 14,329 shares. 4.99 million are owned by Eagle Advisors Limited Company. 18,621 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Ltd. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 145,350 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 45,665 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 4.95% stake. Sigma Counselors Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ingalls & Snyder Llc stated it has 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 37,916 shares. North Star Inv Management has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tennessee-based Barnett And has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,222 shares to 44 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 10,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $288.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

