Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Montag A & Associates Raised Its Holding by $882,375 as Share Value Declined; Eagle Asset Management Position in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Boosted by $7.12 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 56,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.17M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 3,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.64. About 1.23 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 935 shares to 121,586 shares, valued at $86.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 41,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,316 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Dupont Capital Corp has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 6,236 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 48,530 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 10,961 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 967,818 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cap Ww Invsts stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Llp owns 284,715 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation owns 3,525 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). New York-based Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.43% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 47,588 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Team Rubicon & Water Mission Team Up to Deliver Supplies and Aid to the Bahamas – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon May Have Airline Troubles Over the Holidays – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 90,963 shares. Yhb reported 1,823 shares. Miles Cap reported 5,927 shares. Osterweis holds 1.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 104,695 shares. California-based Covington has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,333 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 7,892 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 223,066 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested 0.19% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Focused Wealth invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 11,984 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).