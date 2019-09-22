Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $853,620; West Coast Financial Holding In Thor Inds (THO) Was Upped

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 18,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61 million shares traded or 117.13% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 95,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 86,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 761,361 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,125 were accumulated by Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc. Front Barnett Lc holds 1.89% or 68,517 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,048 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 530 shares or 0% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Llc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 3,539 were reported by Piedmont Invest. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 76,020 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 1.80 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1,350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company owns 88,691 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,960 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 31,826 shares to 50,908 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,629 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

