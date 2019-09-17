Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Viking Global Investors LP Maintains Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 4.81 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17B, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $234.43. About 2.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 190,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 2,167 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $356,000, down from 193,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 1.43 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 950,308 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $267.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 30,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,897 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,100 shares to 333,737 shares, valued at $56.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings.