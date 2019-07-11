Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $1.30 Million; Concorde Asset Management Holds Stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $159.99. About 2.03M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 8.55M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp by 69,650 shares to 14,837 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,605 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Proffitt Goodson Incorporated has 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,642 shares. Trust Inv stated it has 5,235 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 74,782 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bragg Advsrs holds 1,754 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 36,901 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 7,700 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 60,290 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Harris LP has invested 0.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One has 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aperio Grp Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 16,348 shares stake. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 40 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares to 10,428 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

