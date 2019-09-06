Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Highland Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.98 Million; Teton Advisors Maintains Holding in Nautilus (NLS)

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 79.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 84,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The institutional investor held 190,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 106,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24M market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 238,798 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 24/05/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – COMPLETED FIRST TRIAL OF ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED AUTONOMOUS SEDIMENT SAMPLER; 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 10/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – CONTINUES TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD; 20/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Announces Release of Annual Results; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Nautilus amends funding mandate; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 10,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 64,556 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, up from 53,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $164.38. About 2.05 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,057 activity. BOLIO WAYNE M had bought 3,840 shares worth $14,973 on Tuesday, May 14. JOHNSON M CARL III also bought $37,398 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 339,420 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 23,013 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 289,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 42,567 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 476,281 shares. Moreover, Punch & Assocs Management Inc has 0.44% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 932,359 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 190,540 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited accumulated 68,098 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Amer Interest Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Prudential stated it has 206,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 4,325 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 12,805 shares or 0% of the stock.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp Com by 48,500 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,300 shares, and cut its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Korea reported 225,800 shares. 49,170 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Service Automobile Association accumulated 210,605 shares. Sunbelt, Texas-based fund reported 2,259 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alpha Windward Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 909 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 0.01% or 1,195 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has 7,035 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fin Inc accumulated 408 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc stated it has 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,138 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 742,797 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 325,254 shares.

