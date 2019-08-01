Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $871,877; South State Has Cut Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $2.10 Million as Valuation Declined

South State Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 39,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 369,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95M, down from 409,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 55.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 3,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 8,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.53. About 1.42 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares to 252,907 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of stock or 2,300 shares.

