Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Samlyn Capital Cut Stake in Burlington Stores (Call) (BURL) as Share Value Rose

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (Call) (BURL) by 88.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 887,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 117,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $199.38. About 497,262 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,823 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $145.95. About 3.19 million shares traded or 23.42% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares to 152,883 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,541 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 331,873 shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $41.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

