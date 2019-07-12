Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Upped Its Holding; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Consolidated Edison (ED) Position as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 60,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,590 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87M, down from 165,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 980,114 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 2.45 million shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. 49 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $4,334 on Sunday, June 30. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $533 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, January 31. On Sunday, March 31 the insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,615. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. de la Bastide Lore also bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. Muccilo Robert bought $1,984 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe Dalton stated it has 1,179 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 28,879 shares. Covington Cap Management, California-based fund reported 400 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 3,788 shares. Advisor Partners Llc has 8,646 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 2,439 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 855 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 7,754 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,675 were reported by Fincl Counselors. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 645,367 shares. Old Bancorp In reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 25 were reported by First Interstate Bankshares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.2% stake. Rowland Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 46,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $216.20M for 33.80 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 124,352 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fulton Bank Na owns 2,555 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Inc owns 133,316 shares. Holderness Invests stated it has 7,177 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tdam Usa has 3,995 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.99% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.08% or 1.60M shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,516 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ellington Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.61% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ami Asset Mngmt invested in 152,313 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 1.99M shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Co stated it has 1,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,158 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 15,872 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.