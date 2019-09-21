Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Capwealth Advisors Maintains Position in Chevron (CVX)

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61 million shares traded or 117.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 70,979 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, up from 67,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,204 shares to 81,645 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,470 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Tru Comml Bank stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 22,418 shares. Associated Banc has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,761 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 39,877 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 5,667 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,066 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 1,445 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Brandes Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 21,922 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Miller Howard Invs Inc invested in 0.38% or 79,237 shares. Adage Cap Prns Ltd Com reported 292,204 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 1,240 shares. 228,172 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Alexandria Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.29% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

