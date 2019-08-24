Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Value Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Position by $12.32 Million

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78 million shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2220.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 104,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 109,084 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 803,383 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Liability has invested 0.96% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 0.46% or 4,796 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.31% or 450,000 shares. Madison Investment Incorporated accumulated 26,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Investment stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 500 were reported by Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corp. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr owns 0.41% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,399 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,217 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,182 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,480 shares. Pinnacle Prtn reported 3,130 shares stake. Intact Invest Mgmt invested in 2,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 190 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Trust Company. Hartline Invest reported 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares to 128,565 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,947 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,345 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gp has invested 0.24% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Eventide Asset Management Ltd reported 1.06% stake. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 24,072 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 182,144 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 30,072 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.09% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 3,548 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.02% or 102,886 shares in its portfolio. American Int Group Inc reported 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 41,566 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1.04M shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 9,158 shares.