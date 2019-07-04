Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Cna Financial Decreased Its Position; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Upped Its Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.40 Million as Market Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management Corporation stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Artisan Lp accumulated 394,137 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pitcairn reported 3,917 shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability Com invested 1.43% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Axa reported 542,639 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has invested 0.34% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3.43M are owned by Legal And General Gru Plc. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,092 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,708 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc accumulated 18,019 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westwood Holdg Gp owns 989,519 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 63,370 shares to 110,159 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear In (NYSE:GIL) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).