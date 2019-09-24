Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; International Paper (IP) Market Valuation Declined While Sasco Capital Cut by $807,325 Its Stake

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,808 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 25,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.67. About 4.10M shares traded or 57.53% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 18,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 828,407 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.89M, down from 847,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 3.54M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx (FDX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 9/17: (CDW) (KDMN) Higher; (FDX) (PTCT) (ADBE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDX, MDR, PTCT and ROAD among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx: The Deceleration Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc. by 35,185 shares to 168,551 shares, valued at $26.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr (NYSE:AEP) by 4,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,529 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.26M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Ind (NYSE:HBI) by 23,141 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 578,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

