Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Its Holding by $613,590; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $773,968

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 54,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.68. About 1.45M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1695% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 3,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $156.66. About 601,202 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 0% or 21 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.16% or 36,899 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 106,797 shares. Cetera Llc invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 268 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Maine-based fund reported 18,503 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 19.51M shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,422 shares. Bristol John W & Ny owns 362,302 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.91% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 6,062 are owned by King Luther Capital Management Corp. Mirador Cap Partners Lp invested in 0.12% or 1,176 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 10,122 shares to 110,323 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 17,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Llc, South Dakota-based fund reported 58,404 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alta Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,175 shares. Harvest Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc accumulated 182,906 shares or 1.2% of the stock. 1.08M are owned by Lpl Limited Co. Regentatlantic Capital, New Jersey-based fund reported 46,541 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney stated it has 50,588 shares. Altfest L J & Com Incorporated holds 0.14% or 3,383 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,926 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,072 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 263,136 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dt Inv Limited stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

