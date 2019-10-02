Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Trimmed Its Position by $704,216 as Stock Declined; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Increased Its Holding in Wabtec (WAB) as Shares Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 4,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 11,274 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 15,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 963,561 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.79. About 571,142 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Much Will Wabtec Stock Jump After February 25? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH) by 2,671 shares to 1,338 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,687 shares, and cut its stake in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource has 10,814 shares. 471 were reported by Korea. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department holds 0% or 130 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Andra Ap invested 0.1% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Parkside Financial Bank & accumulated 146 shares. Alphamark Advsr has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cap Guardian Tru Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 726,996 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tiedemann Ltd invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 0.08% or 9,042 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,154 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock or 16.97M shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,985 shares to 74,096 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,017 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: FedEx, Adobe Earnings on Tap – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx runs into trouble in China again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is There Any Hope for FedEx After Its Dismal Earnings? – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Invsts reported 0.51% stake. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0% or 2,136 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 18,076 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Com holds 6,364 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.08% or 2,140 shares. 6,725 were reported by Optimum Investment Advisors. Mcmillion Mgmt reported 2.01% stake. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Prudential Pcl has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Profit Inv Management holds 6,616 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sigma Planning Corp holds 18,274 shares. Barnett And Co Inc invested in 0.03% or 375 shares. Creative Planning owns 35,657 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614.