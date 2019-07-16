Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Upped Holding; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Increased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $459,160 as Stock Price Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 28,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.92. About 1.04M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 1.96M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,261 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 121,758 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Palouse Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.76% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Northeast has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cullinan Assoc holds 0.3% or 21,837 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Co stated it has 10,545 shares. Bristol John W Com Inc New York has 1.8% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 362,302 shares. 42,690 were reported by Underhill Investment Management Lc. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc invested in 970 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Finemark Bancorporation & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mai Cap Management holds 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 3,320 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 36,228 shares. Ckw Financial Group has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 950 shares. Peoples Fin Ser accumulated 2,950 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management Corp owns 525 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 142,421 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 589,469 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 761 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 476,527 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 543,094 shares. Conning holds 0.02% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 11,263 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 30,925 shares. 43,318 were reported by Lbmc Invest Advsrs Lc. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Reiner Deborah M sold $72,639 worth of stock. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of stock or 37,500 shares. 33,670 shares valued at $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 19,065 shares to 458,436 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 11,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,935 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).