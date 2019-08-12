Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Boosted Holding; Extra Space Storage Reit (EXR) Shares Rose While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Cut Position by $679,326

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.85. About 251,995 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit (EXR) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.65. About 298,462 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Self-Storage Industry Snapshot: Global Self Storage Offers Compelling Value At Current Pricing – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage: This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 4,960 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation reported 69,991 shares. Westpac holds 227,567 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 8,085 shares. Inv Svcs holds 0.09% or 2,720 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 2,059 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 172 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 2,949 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 367 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 49,531 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,900 shares to 128,885 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,999 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 14,611 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,350 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory has 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 37,625 shares in its portfolio. U S Global accumulated 1,537 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Commerce Financial Bank accumulated 0.04% or 20,315 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi invested in 0% or 62 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,395 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.34% or 18,942 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,462 shares. Mathes Inc, New York-based fund reported 13,289 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 1.83 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Company holds 0.1% or 7,237 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability owns 21,820 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated holds 7,447 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pick-Up: Peace Of Mind In The Supply Chain; What Amazon Does And What It Doesn’t – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.