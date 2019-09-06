Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Increased Stake; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 2,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 119,694 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, up from 117,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.88. About 1.04M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07M, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 560,756 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 44,668 shares to 167,587 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 166,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,917 shares to 17,158 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.79M for 15.05 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

